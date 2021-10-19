Warriors Podcast: Jama Mahlalela

Tim Roye sits down with Jama Mahlalela, Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development for the Golden State Warriors. They discuss the journey from his home country of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) to the NBA, and all points in between.

Mahlalela talks about his start with the Toronto Raptors, starting with running basketball camps.

Mahlalela speaks on how his previous experiences allows him to better develop players and connect with players emotionally and physically, while emphasizing the importance of the G League.

Mahlalela discusses the process of joining the Warriors staff and speaks on how special the organization is. Listen to the full podcast below: