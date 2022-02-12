Warriors Podcast: Howard Beck

Tim Roye sits down with Howard Beck from Sports Illustrated and co-host of the Crossover Podcast. Together they give their thoughts on the NBA trade deadline moves, and more!

Beck and Roye discuss the NBA Trade Deadline and all that went around the NBA. Beck gives his thoughts on the Nets/Sixers trade, the moves the Kings and Mavericks made, among other trades that impacted the league. (2:09 -19:54)

Listen to New York Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau talk about what he learned about the Warriors organization after he visited at training camp years back. He talks about the great togetherness that the organization has. (20:34 - 22:18)

Roye touches into the career of Wilt Chamberlain in this edition of “75 Years, 75 Stars” for the Warriors. Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds in 1961-62, his third season in the league. His 100-point performance on March 2, 1962 is still the most in the league history. Listen to audio of Chamberlain discussing his accomplishment, as well as comments from Bill Russell. Chamberlain finished his career as a 2x NBA Champion, 4x MVP, 13x All-Star, 7x scoring champion, 11x rebounding champion, 1x Finals MVP winner and Rookie of the Year, among various other records. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979 and had his jersey retired by the Warriors on Dec. 29, 1999. (22:40 - 32:25)

