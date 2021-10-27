Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors Podcast: Gary Payton II
Warriors Guard Gary Payton II Joins the Podcast with Longtime Voice of the Warriors Tim Roye
Tim Roye sits down with Warriors guard
Payton talks about what it means to be a part of the Warriors organization and his impact on the court (1:22 - 3:33).
Payton speaks on what it was like growing up as the son of a professional athlete and talks about his memories being around the Seattle SuperSonics in the late 1990s. He also talks about about what makes a special defender in the league. (3:34 - 7:39).
Payton discusses what it is like playing with Stephen Curry and Curry’s motor on the court, and the return of Klay Thompson in practice (7:40 - 9:39).
Payton also talks about his time at Oregon State, talking trash on the court, his preferred nickname and much more. Listen to the full podcast below:
