Warriors Podcast: Garry St. Jean

Tim Roye sits down with former Golden State Warriors General Manager and current co-host of the Warriors Roundtable, Garry St. Jean! Together they discuss the current Warriors season, and relive some of their fondest memories of past Golden State teams.

St. Jean talks about the adjustments from the coaching staff and players when a team is not at full strength. He also discusses Stephen Curry’s increase of assists in January without Draymond Green in the lineup and his willingness to rebound. (1:58 -9:29)

St. Jean speaks on how proud he is of son, Greg St. Jean, being a part of the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff. St. Jean talks about the 1991 Warriors squad that advanced to the second round of the playoffs and the chemistry that was in that locker room. (9:24 - 15:34)

St. Jean parallels how Chris Mullin embraced everyone and enjoyed the game during his tenure with the Warriors to how Stephen Curry is today. He also parallels Don Nelson’s five NBA championships as a player with the Celtics to Steve Kerr’s five championships with the Bulls and Spurs. (15:35 - 20:52)

He also discusses how good this year’s team has rebounded on the defensive side of the ball. The Dubs rank first in the NBA in defensive rebounds per 100 possessions. (20:53 - 24:42)

Listen to the full podcast below: