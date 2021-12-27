Warriors Podcast: Bruce Fraser

Tim Roye sits down with Warriors Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser. They discuss Stephen Curry becoming the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, Fraser working closely with Curry over the years, and more!

Fraser speaks about how surreal it was to be on the floor at Madison Square Garden when Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s 3-point record. Fraser says it was the first time he felt Curry’s nerves since the 2015 NBA Finals run. He also talks about the level of trust the two have with each other. (2:34 - 12:09)

Fraser talks about Curry’s impact on the younger generation and how he has changed the game of the basketball. He also talks how Curry’s pre-game warm-up has taken on a life of its own. (12:10 - 16:40)

Fraser also discusses how much high school and college basketball impacted him when he was growing up, as his dad was head coach at Long Beach City College. (17:08 - 23:20)

Listen to the full podcast below: