Dubs Wrap-up Preseason Friday Night at Chase Center

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for one last preseason game back home at Chase Center.

The 2019 preseason comes to an end with one final showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, but this time the matchup returns to Chase Center under the Friday night lights. The Dubs reportedly will have their starters go in the camp finale, including Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, and Draymond Green. But this may also provide Dub Nation with answers to the burning questions that have lingered including: who will likely be the mainstays of the rotation and who earned the starting small forward role.

Rookie Jordan Poole has continued his solid start to his rookie campaign with his third double-digit scoring game out of four games with a 14-point outing on Wednesday in Los Angeles; rookie class-mate Eric Paschall is also getting primed for next week’s Opening Night after playing 24 minutes per game through the first four games.

Camp invitee Marquese Chriss has possibly worked his way onto the roster and into the rotation with the Warriors after posting averages of 9.5 points on 60.9 percent shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Though there will be adjustments when big men Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein make their season debuts, Chriss may have been too productive for the Warriors to let go. And if the Warriors do keep him, that means they’ll have to waive somebody else.

The Dubs will take on the Lakers for the fourth and final time of the preseason; and much like the Warriors, Los Angeles has been tinkering with their lineup as they try to determine who joins All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their starting lineup for the regular season. Veteran centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have both had strong moments through the preseason, but Head Coach Frank Vogel has rotated the two in the starting rotation through their preseason games. Also in the mix for their starting five at the guard spots have been Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Kentavious Cladwell-Pope.