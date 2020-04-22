Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Nets - Jan. 24, 2007

The debut of Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten is set for tonight as the Warriors’ matchup with the New Jersey Nets from Jan. 24, 2007, is shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Warriors used a 17-5 run to rally from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes of the matchup to earn a 110-109 win over the New Jersey Nets on Jan. 24, 2007. Monta Ellis, recipient of that season’s Most Improved Player award, capped the comeback with a buzzer-beating, game-winning jumper.