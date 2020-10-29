Voting at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland
In Person Voting
If arriving via public transportation, on foot, or ride share drop off:
- Check in with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters to sign in at the corner of Broadway and 10th Street. You can opt to receive a text message to notify you when you can vote.
- Line up along 10th Street and enter through the Oakland Convention Center entrance, where a staff member will motion you to the elevators.
- An elevator will take two people at a time to the 5th floor and line up in our lobby area.
- Go down “Blue Mile” to gymnasium, where you will check in and be directed to a voting station to cast your ballot.
If arriving via personal vehicle:
- Enter into the convention center parking garage from 11th Street and proceed to the 4th floor to park your vehicle. Parking will be free for all persons voting.
- Proceed into the convention center via the 4th floor parking garage entrance point and check in with election staff. You can opt to receive a text message to notify you when you can vote.
- Once notified, you can head into the elevator to head to the 5th floor and line up in our lobby area.
- Go down “Blue Mile” to gymnasium, where you will check in and be directed to a voting station to cast your ballot.
- Head back to your vehicle via the same path by which you entered.
Ballot Drop Off
If arriving via public transportation or on foot:
- Walk along 10th Street toward Clay Street up to the booth, where an election worker will check your ballot for a signature and accept it.
If arriving via personal vehicle or ride share:
- From Broadway, turn onto 10th Street and head toward Clay Street.
- An election worker will check your ballot for your signature and accept it.
