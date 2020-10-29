Voting at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland

In Person Voting

If arriving via public transportation, on foot, or ride share drop off:

Check in with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters to sign in at the corner of Broadway and 10th Street. You can opt to receive a text message to notify you when you can vote.

Line up along 10th Street and enter through the Oakland Convention Center entrance, where a staff member will motion you to the elevators.

An elevator will take two people at a time to the 5th floor and line up in our lobby area.

Go down “Blue Mile” to gymnasium, where you will check in and be directed to a voting station to cast your ballot.

If arriving via personal vehicle:

Enter into the convention center parking garage from 11th Street and proceed to the 4th floor to park your vehicle. Parking will be free for all persons voting.

Proceed into the convention center via the 4th floor parking garage entrance point and check in with election staff. You can opt to receive a text message to notify you when you can vote.

Once notified, you can head into the elevator to head to the 5th floor and line up in our lobby area.

Go down “Blue Mile” to gymnasium, where you will check in and be directed to a voting station to cast your ballot.

Head back to your vehicle via the same path by which you entered.

Ballot Drop Off

If arriving via public transportation or on foot:

Walk along 10th Street toward Clay Street up to the booth, where an election worker will check your ballot for a signature and accept it.

If arriving via personal vehicle or ride share: