Back to Work at Warriors Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade

The Warriors are back-to-back NBA Champions and have won the title in three of the last four years, so what’s in store for the 2018-19 season? We’re soon to find out, but before that title defense can commence, the Dubs got back to work at the Rakuten Performance Center. Warriors Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade, began on Tuesday and continued with daily practices through Friday in advance of the team’s preseason opener vs. Minnesota on Saturday at Oracle Arena. Take a look back at each day of camp in the videos below.