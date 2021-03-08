The Top Stephen Curry Moments of the 2021 All-Star Game

There were plenty of smiles at All-Star Weekend in Atlanta on Sunday, with Stephen Curry making a splash at the annual event. After claiming the title as this year’s 3-point Contest Champion, Curry helped Team LeBron lead all four quarters of the 2021 All-Star Game to earn a 170-150 win over Team Durant. Curry put on a performance, finishing with 28 points, four assists and two steals while shooting 10-for-19 from the field and 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. Curry joined sharpshooter Damian Lillard on Team LeBron, with the duo combining for 16 made treys on 50 percent shooting. Curry put on a show at his seventh All-Star appearance, and here are a few of the highlights:

DROPPING DIMES

Curry dished out a left-handed bounce pass to Nikola Jokic who was coming down the lane in the opening minutes of the 2021 All-Star Game, tipping off a night of excitement and energy.

NO LOOK SPLASH

Curry was already all warmed up at the perimeter following the 3-Point Contest when Luka Doncic served up a corner dish. The two-time MVP turned around after hoisting the shot and sank the no look splash.

FROM THE LOGO

Teammates for the first time, LeBron James looked to Curry at the logo for a deep three.

NOTHING BUT NET

Curry surprised everyone as he rose up for the slam, taking a moment to hang on the net and enjoy his air time.

RANGE ON DISPLAY

Curry sank his eighth and final splash of the night, followed by a set of back-to back splashes by Damian Lillard, to close out a 170-150 Team LeBron win at the 2021 All-Star Game.