Stephen Curry: Warriors’ Franchise Leader in Points Scored

History was on April 12, 2021 in the Warriors’ home matchup against the Denver Nuggets when, with 1:40 of the first quarter, Stephen Curry flipped up an under-handed past the out-stretched arm of center Javale McGee to officially pass Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) for the most points scored in Warriors franchise history.

Curry’s Scoring Totals

198 30+ point games

42 40+ point games

8 50+ point games

1 60-point game

It all started when Don Nelson, then-Warriors Head Coach, scouted the guard when Davidson played St. Marys during the 2008-09 season. Lo-and-behold, Curry went from seventh overall by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft to the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

“To know where it started out and all that's happened over the course of the career, obviously got a lot more to do, but that is a pretty significant milestone,” Curry said of his accomplishment on April 4.

“Significant” may be an understatement.

Curry’s Top-10 Scoring Games of His Career

62 vs. POR (1/31/21)

57 at DAL (2/6/21)

54 at NYK (2/27/13)

53 at NOP (10/31/15)

53 vs DEN (4/12/21)

51 vs. DAL (2/4/15)

51 at WAS (2/3/16)

51 at ORL (2/25/16)

51 vs. WAS (10/24/18)

49 vs. BOS (1/27/18)

The Warriors franchise dates back to 1946 when it was a member of the Basketball Association of America, which then merged with another league to form the National Basketball Association in 1950. Through 75 seasons for the Warriors, the club has had 18 Dubs enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, two named Most Valuable Players, three named NBA Finals MVP, four named NBA All-Star Game MVP, six voted NBA Rookie of the Year, two honored as the Most Improved Player of the Year, 10 named to ALL-NBA First Team and 18 to NBA All-Rookie First Team.

And yet through the number of historical moments and legendary talent the Warriors have seen over three-quarters of a century, it is Curry who now holds the crown as the clubs’ all-time scoring leader.

And that’s quite literally just the half of it. Earlier this season, Curry also dished his way into the records books as the Warriors’ all-time leaders in assists, too.

Curry becomes just the ninth player in NBA history to lead a team in both points and assists, joining Hall of Famers and strong Hall of Fame candidates in: Michael Jordan (CHI), Alex English (DEN), Isiah Thomas (DET), Reggie Miller (IND), Mike Conley (MEM), Dwyane Wade (MIA), Kevin Garnett (MIN) and Oscar Robertson (SAC).

Curry’s Highest Scoring Game vs. Each Team Atlantic Division

BOS: 49 (1/27/18)

BRK/NJ: 39 (1/19/17)

NYK: 54 (2/27/13)

PHI: 41 (1/31/19)

TOR: 44 (12/5/15) Central Division

CHI: 36 (12/27/20)

CLE: 42 (12/5/18)

DET: 38 (1/16/16)

IND: 39 (1/22/16)

MIL: 41 (4/6/21) Southeast Division

ATL: 41 (4/6/21)

CHA/CHO: 43 (12/9/13)

MIA: 42 (2/24/16)

ORL: 51 (2/25/16)

WAS: 51 (2/3/16) Northwest Division

DEN: 53 (4/12/21)

MIN: 46 (11/12/15)

OKC: 46 (2/27/16)

POR: 62 (1/3/21)

UTA: 45 (1/31/14) Pacific Division

LAC: 45 (1/6/18)

LAL: 47 (3/12/13)

PHO: 42 (3/5/17)

SAC: 42 (1/5/19) Southwest Division

DAL: 57 (2/26/21)

HOU: 38 (4/10/21)

MEM: 46 (4/13/16)

NOH/NOP: 53 (10/31/15)

SAS: 37 (1/25/16 & 4/10/16)

Of course, field goals and scoring take into all of the ways in which Curry has gotten buckets through his career, but Dub Nation is well aware of his most notable ability: splashing from beyond the arc. Besides leading the team in points and assists, the Splash Brother also holds both franchise and NBA records in 3-point shooting.

Curry’s Highest Scoring Game Per Season

2009-10: 42 at Portland Trail Blazers (4/14/10)

2010-11: 39 at Oklahoma City Thunder (12/5/10)

2011-12: 36 at Denver Nuggets (2/9/12)

2012-13: 54 at New York Knicks (2/27/13)

2013-14: 47 at Portland Trail Blazers (4/13/14)

2014-15: 51 vs. Dallas Mavericks (2/4/15)

2015-16: 53 at New Orleans Pelicans (10/31/15)

2016-17: 46 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11/7/16)

2017-18: 49 vs. Boston Celtics (1/27/18)

2018-19: 51 vs. Washington Wizards (10/24/18)

2019-20: 26 at New Orleans Pelicans (10/28/19)

2020-21: 62 vs. Portland Trail Blazers (1/3/21)

The Davidson product owns the club lead in 3-pointers made (2,696) in his career. Curry’s career total recently moved him up to second on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list, sitting behind Ray Allen (2,973). But the guard still owns the NBA’s record for most 3-pointers made in a season as the only person to eclipse 400 splashes (402), and just became the only player in league history to record eight seasons with 200 or more shots made from beyond the arc.

With this trey, Steph is now the ONLY player in @NBA history to have eight seasons with 200+ made threes pic.twitter.com/lbuhBLezGD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 7, 2021

It has been an incredible 12-year career for Curry, but he does not show signs of slowing down either. It was just three months ago on Jan. 3 when we watched the two-time MVP post his highest scoring game of his career: 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The accolades and career-highs continue to pour in for the two-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion.