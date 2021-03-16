Stephen Curry Becomes Franchise's All-Time Assists Leader

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dished out his 4,856th career assist in the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, passing Guy Rodgers (4,855) to become the franchise’s all-time assists leader.

Curry, who celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, entered tonight’s game with averages of 29.3 points (fourth in the NBA), 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.32 steals in 34.0 minutes over 37 games this season. A two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Curry earned his seventh career All-Star appearance this season and leads the league in three-point field goals made.

Curry dished out his first career assist in his NBA debut on October 28, 2009 vs. Houston on a pass to Stephen Jackson and broke the franchise record tonight on a pass to Kelly Oubre, Jr. Rodgers recorded 11 assists at the Lakers on March 20, 1966, in his final regular season game with the Warriors, establishing the franchise record that stood for 55 years.

Warriors Franchise Assist Leaders Rank Player Assist 1 Stephen Curry 4,856 2 Guy Rodgers 4,855 3 Tim Hardaway 3,926 4 Rick Barry 3,247 5 Chris Mullin 3,146