Podcast: Warriors Broadcasters Analyze Game 5 Win
Hear postgame reaction from Steve Kerr as he meets with the media after the Warriors' win in Game 5 to detail the Splash Brothers' ability to control a game, and discuss how the team rallied together after another set of injuries. Also, get Jim Barnett and Tim Roye's analysis of the Dubs' play through the final five minutes of the game.
