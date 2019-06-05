Podcast: Fearless
Leigh Ellis of NBA TV's The Starters joins Warriors Sound to breakdown the NBA Finals thus far and talk about the history of basketball in Toronto. Also, hear from Steve Kerr as he discusses the team's ability to rally from mounting injuries to their rotation players, as well as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as they discuss what is to come for the Dubs in the upcoming home games.
