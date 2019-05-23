Podcast: Believe in It
In the latest episode of the Warriors Sound podcast, get analysis from Isiah Thomas and Grant Hill as they discuss what the Dubs have done to earn their way into their fifth straight NBA Finals. Also, hear interviews from Stephen Curry as he discusses the storylines through the 2018-2019 season, as well as Alfonzo McKinnie, who details how it felt to draw his first career postseason start and be headed to his first NBA Finals.
