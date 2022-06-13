The Numbers Game

10-1 ...

Home record for the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, best in the postseason. The lone loss was to the Celtics in Game 1, ending a nine-game home win streak. Golden State is outscoring its playoff opponents, 116.1 to 103.5 ppg at Chase Center, as well as outrebounding them, 45.5 to 39.5 rpg. The Warriors' margin of victory at Chase Center this postseason is 12.5 ppg.

34.3 ...

Points per game for Stephen Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals, the highest scoring average for him in his career in any Finals series. Curry averaged 30.5 points per game in the 2019 NBA Finals vs. Toronto.

25 ...

3-pointers made by Stephen Curry in the 2022 NBA Finals, tied for the second-most in a single Finals series. Curry holds four of the Top five 3-point totals for a single Finals series, including the NBA-record of 32, set in 2016 against Cleveland.

+9 ...

For the Warriors against the Celtics in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals in Boston. Golden State outscored Boston, 28-19, in the fourth quarter of Game 4. In the final 5:18 the Warriors outscored the Celtics, 17-3. Prior to Game 4, the Celtics had outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter by 40 points, 87-47.

19 ...

Finals wins for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, tied for the most by an All-NBA trio (Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili) in the last 50 years.

100 ...

Playoff wins each for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Their .699 winning percentage is the highest playoff win percentage in NBA history.