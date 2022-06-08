The Numbers Game

26 ...

Consecutive playoff series in which the Warriors have won at least one road game, an NBA record streak that began with a road victory in Denver in the 2013 NBA Playoffs Western Conference First Round. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Draymond Green (26), Klay Thompson (26) and Stephen Curry (25) are the only players to win at least one road game in every playoff series they've played in (minimum 20). Curry missed the 2018 First Round series vs. San Antonio.

5 ...

3-pointers by Jordan Poole in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, becoming the youngest in Finals history to make that many 3-pointers in a game. Poole also connected on a 39-foot attempt with 1.5 seconds left in the third quarter, the third-farthest shot made in the regular season or playoffs he's made in his career (52 ft on 5/10/21 vs. Utah and 47 ft on 11/24/21 vs. Philadelphia).

24 ...

Consecutive free throws made by Jordan Poole in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the seventh-longest streak in a single postseason in Warriors franchise history. Stephen Curry holds the franchise record for the most consecutive free throws attempted without a miss in a single postseason, 43, in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

+35 ...

For Golden State against Boston in the third quarter of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors have outscored the Celtics, 73-38, in the third quarter in the two games. In Game 2, the Warriors outscored the Celtics, 35-14, in the third quarter, the +21 the largest point-differential in any quarter in the Finals in franchise history.

5-0 ...

record for the Warriors following a loss in this year's playoffs, outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.4 in those games. The points per game difference ranks as the fifth-highest in the last 50 seasons.