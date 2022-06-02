The Numbers Game

6TH ...

Finals appearance in the last eight years for the Warriors, their 12th in franchise history. The Warriors become the fourth NBA team and 12th franchise among the four major North American sports (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) to play in the championship series/game six times in an eight-year span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

9-0 ...

Home record for the Warriors in this year's playoffs, the league's best home playoff record. The nine-game home playoff winning streak is tied for the longest for the Warriors in franchise history (2017). The NBA Playoffs record of 10 is shared by several teams. Including the regular season, the Warriors have won their last 11 home games.

116.1 ...

Offensive rating for the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked first, according to NBA.com. The Warriors have the sixth-best defensive rating (111.0) among playoff teams; the Celtics have the second-best (105.1). Golden State is averaging a league-leading 114.5 points per game in the playoffs; Boston is allowing 101.0 points per game, secondlowest in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

1ST ...

Time an NBA Finals game will be played in the city of San Francisco. Prior to this year's playoffs, the only time a playoff game has been played in San Francisco was on April 1, 1964, at the University of San Francisco Gym, a Game 1 loss to St. Louis in the 1964 NBA Western Division Finals. The San Francisco Warriors' playoff home games were played at the Cow Palace in neighboring Daly City. Coincidentally, that year was the only time the Warriors faced the Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Celtics won, 4-1.

13 ...

Consecutive Game 1 wins at home for the Warriors, third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only the Lakers (20, 1982-88) and Bulls (19, 1992-2011), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.