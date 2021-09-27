Warriors Talk at Media Day

Posted: Sep 27, 2021

Thirteen players, a coach and an executive took to the podium at the Warriors’ 2021 Media Day held on Monday at Chase Center and the Oracle Performance Center. Among the consistent topics discussed were health, vaccination status and the potential of the team with a full and healthy roster.

Check out all the interviews in the playlist below.

Stephen Curry at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors guard Stephen Curry addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

2021 Warriors Media Day Press Conferences

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Stephen Curry at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Stephen Curry at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors guard Stephen Curry addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  20:36
Klay Thompson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Klay Thompson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors guard Klay Thompson addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  17:46
Andrew Wiggins at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Andrew Wiggins at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Andrew Wiggins addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  10:13
Andre Iguodala at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Andre Iguodala at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Andre Iguodala addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  14:12
James Wiseman at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

James Wiseman at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Second-year center James Wiseman answers questions at Media Day.
Sep 27, 2021  |  11:56
Jonathan Kuminga at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Jonathan Kuminga at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga discusses the 2021-2022 season at Media Day.
Sep 27, 2021  |  10:44
Moses Moody at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Moses Moody at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Rookie Moses Moody addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  07:36
Jordan Poole at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Jordan Poole at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Jordan Poole addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  07:26
Kevon Looney at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Kevon Looney at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Kevon Looney addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  04:01
Juan Toscano-Anderson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Juan Toscano-Anderson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Juan Toscano-Anderson addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  14:05
Otto Porter Jr. at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Otto Porter Jr. at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Otto Porter Jr. addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  05:56
Damion Lee at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Damion Lee at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Damion Lee addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  11:41
Nemanja Bjelica at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Nemanja Bjelica at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  08:21
Steve Kerr at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Steve Kerr at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  13:39
Bob Myers at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Now Playing

Bob Myers at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Sep 27, 2021  |  17:18

Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors, 2021 Media Day

Related Content

Warriors

2021 Media Day

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter