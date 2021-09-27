Warriors Talk at Media Day
Thirteen players, a coach and an executive took to the podium at the Warriors’ 2021 Media Day held on Monday at Chase Center and the Oracle Performance Center. Among the consistent topics discussed were health, vaccination status and the potential of the team with a full and healthy roster.
Check out all the interviews in the playlist below.
Stephen Curry at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors guard Stephen Curry addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
2021 Warriors Media Day Press Conferences
Stephen Curry at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors guard Stephen Curry addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 20:36
Klay Thompson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors guard Klay Thompson addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 17:46
Andrew Wiggins at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Andrew Wiggins addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 10:13
Andre Iguodala at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Andre Iguodala addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 14:12
James Wiseman at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Second-year center James Wiseman answers questions at Media Day.
| 11:56
Jonathan Kuminga at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga discusses the 2021-2022 season at Media Day.
| 10:44
Moses Moody at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Rookie Moses Moody addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 07:36
Jordan Poole at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Jordan Poole addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 07:26
Kevon Looney at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Kevon Looney addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 04:01
Juan Toscano-Anderson at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Juan Toscano-Anderson addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 14:05
Otto Porter Jr. at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Otto Porter Jr. addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 05:56
Damion Lee at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Damion Lee addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 11:41
Nemanja Bjelica at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica addresses the media ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 08:21
Steve Kerr at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 13:39
Bob Myers at Media Day | Sept. 27, 2021
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers addresses the media before the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
| 17:18
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: