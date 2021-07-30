Introductory Press Conference for 2021 Draft Selections Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

After being selected by the Warriors in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga (seventh pick) and Moses Moody (14th pick) boarded cross-country flights this morning to be at Chase Center for their introductory press conference that afternoon. Watch full video of their press conference by clicking on the image above.

#DubNation, join us in welcoming our newest picks to The Bay! Drop those welcome messages https://t.co/xlJSMojpSv pic.twitter.com/lRglRzHdr3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 30, 2021