Golden State Warriors Receive Seven Northern California Emmy Award Nominations

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have received seven Northern California Emmy Award Nominations from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The announcement was made by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 48th Annual Northern California Area EMMY Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco.

The Warriors were nominated four times in the “Sports – Daily or Weekly Program” category, which included three of the team’s ‘Warriors Ground’ episodes, a weekly, in-depth magazine-style television show that airs on NBC Sports Bay Area. The full list of Warriors’ nominations in that category include:

Warriors Ground: Golden Repeat Part 2: Airing on October 8, 2018, the team took an in-depth look in Part 2 on the Warriors 2018 Western Conference Finals series against Houston, the 2018 NBA Finals series against Cleveland, and the team’s celebrations and parade in Oakland following the 2018 NBA Championship.

Warriors Ground: Quinn Cook: The team profiled Warriors point guard Quinn Cook in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland, to learn more about his upbringing and his time at Duke University, chronicling his path to the Warriors. The episode aired on December 22, 2018.

Warriors Ground: Rick Welts: Airing on November 10, 2018, the team profiled Warriors President/Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts and his NBA career, culminating with his 2018 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

Definition Series: Motivation: The team profiled the core values and motivations of the 2017-18 Warriors team. The episode aired on April 13, 2018. View the episode HERE.

The Warriors were also nominated in three other categories, including: