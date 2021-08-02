Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Warriors tipoff NBA Summer League this week and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Kuminga, Moody headline Warriors' Summer League roster

The newest members of the Warriors will participate in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento as well as the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. » Read Full Story

Exclusive: Joe Lacob discusses Jonathan Kuminga pick and his win-now, develop-now plan for the Warriors

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob shares his win-now, develop-now plan and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph, Klay attended Moody's draft workout for Warriors

Moses Moody had two Warriors' players in attendance for one of his pre-draft workouts, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Didion. » Read Full Story

Warriors will answer one huge question in free agency

“We need some veterans,” Warriors General Manager Bob Myers shared following the 2021 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors NBA Free Agency Preview: Salary Cap, Potential Veteran Targets

Forbes' Patrick Murray outlines Warriors players under contract and more as NBA free agency approaches. » Read Full Story