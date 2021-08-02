Warriors Announce 2021 Summer League Roster, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have announced the team’s 2021 Summer League roster, presented by Oracle, which begins play with a pair of games in the California Classic in Sacramento before a five-game slate at the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas. Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems will serve as head coach of both Summer League entries.

Golden State’s Summer League roster is highlighted by the team’s 2021 draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga (seventh overall) and Moses Moody (14th), along with 2020 draft pick Justinian Jessup (51st) and current Warriors Mychal Mulder, Eric Paschall (Sacramento only), Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole (Sacramento only). The roster also includes Selom Mawugbe, Eli Pemberton and Ryan Taylor, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Warriors will compete in the California Classic for a third time, joined once again by the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. The event will feature double-header matchups on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Golden State will then head to Las Vegas to compete in the 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PDT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on August 16 or August 17.

All Summer League games can be heard on the Warriors app and Warriors.com. For the sixth-straight Summer League, Kevin Danna, the voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors, will handle play-by-play duties, joined by numerous guests, including Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye. NBC Sports Bay Area will televise the Las Vegas opener on Monday, August 9 vs. the Orlando Magic (5 p.m.), while Warriors flagship radio station 95.7 The Game will air the contest on Sunday, August 15 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans (6 p.m.). Games can also be viewed on NBA TV or ESPN’s family of networks.

Media interested in covering the team during the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento should contact Cole Lawrence (C: 704-200-3829, clawrence@warriors.com). Media availabilities will take place following shootaround on August 2-3. Any media interested in covering the team during the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas should reach out to Raymond Ridder (C: 510-867-4808; rridder@warriors.com). Warriors media availabilities in Las Vegas will begin on August 7.

For the Warriors’ California Classic Summer League roster as of Monday, August 2 (9 a.m.), see below. An updated roster will be released prior to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2021 CALIFORNIA CLASSIC ROSTER