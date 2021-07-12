Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Draymond Green joins Team USA, Stephen Curry competes on the green and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Draymond Green’s secrets to great Team USA defense: ‘Spatial arrangements’ and ‘taking their minds’

“Draymond (Green) does that all over the court, and he enjoys it, so all those things help him be who he is,” Team USA Head Coach Gregg Popovich shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry Finishes 9th at Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe

The two-time NBA MVP arrived at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend to participate in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, marking his ninth appearance in the annual event. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has 'no regrets at all' about not playing for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

"It just wasn't right for me. And I'm very confident in that decision," Stephen Curry shared on the Olympics. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Mike Brown believes Nigerian men's basketball could uplift Africa

“Us (Team Nigeria) playing well in these Games could uplift a lot of people,” Mike Brown shared regarding the Nigerian men’s basketball team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Thompson: Stephen Curry explains why he turned down the Tokyo Olympics

At the American Century Championship golf tournament, Stephen Curry discussed his decision to opt out of the Olympics and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required