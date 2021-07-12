Stephen Curry Finishes 9th at Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe

Stephen Curry arrived at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in South Lake Tahoe to participate in the 32nd American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, marking his ninth appearance in the annual event. The three-day tournament teed off on Friday and featured three rounds throughout the weekend. Curry tallied a ninth place finish at the event which showcased more than 80 athletes and celebrities.

In Friday’s first round, Curry shot a one-under after picking up a birdie on three of his last six holes, finishing with a total score of 21 in eighth place. Curry shot two-over in Saturday’s second round to tally a total score of 39 for sixth place and four-over in the third round to record a final score of 56 for a ninth place tournament finish. Curry tallied three birdies in each round, plus an additional eagle on his final hole to end the the event on a high note. Over three rounds, Curry totaled 1 eagle, 9 birdies, 33 pars, six bogeys and five double bogeys.

It was a family affair at this year’s event, with the two-time NBA MVP joined by father Dell Curry and brother and Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, who made his American Century Championship tournament debut. It was the first time in the tournament’s history that three family members completed in the annual event. With his ninth place finish, the Warriors guard finished first among the Curry family, with Dell tied for 16th and Seth in 54th place.

While in Tahoe, the Curry trio spoke with media to discuss family, golf and basketball. The Warriors guard addressed the Warriors’ No. 7 and 14 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“It’s a great position to be in…We do have a lot to work with potential picks, guys coming back, hopefully enticing some free agents to come out to the Bay and be apart of a winning organization,“ the Warriors guard shared.

The Curry family also confirmed they’ve discussed the stakes of their annual American Century Championship bet.

Live at ACC #ACCGolf Steph, Seth, and Dell Curry https://t.co/746Lafnr7f — American Century Championship (@ACChampionship) July 8, 2021

The three-time NBA champion came to have fun, playfully throwing jabs with professional boxer Canelo Álvarez during a practice round in South Lake Tahoe earlier in the week.

Also, special guests Warriors General Manager Bob Myers and Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser paid Curry a visit on the green ahead of the tournament.

In a final playoff hole, former NBA player Vinny Del Negro earned the American Century Championship title, becoming the first basketball player to win the tournament. There have only been three other playoff rounds in the event’s 32-year history.

Though the outcome of the Curry family’s bet remains unknown, it was a great weekend on the green with Stephen Curry recording a ninth place finish in his ninth appearance at the event.