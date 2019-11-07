Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs prepare for their second of three games on the road as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. Until then, stay up-to-date with the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Steve Kerr Loves a Coach in Liverpool

Channeling Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr stated, “Our guys are ******* giants,” following the Dubs’ Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets last season. Wall Street Journal writers Ben Cohen and Joshua Robinson highlight Kerr’s (innate interest) in the Premier League coach and more. » Read Full Story

Zaza calls Paschall 'one of most mature' rookies he's seen

Zaza Pachulia has been impressed with Eric Paschall's maturity, with the Warriors consultant explaining why the Dubs' rook will be the center of attention for opponents as the season progresses. » Watch Video

Why Warriors' poor third quarter in loss to Rockets is a teaching moment

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines the opening minutes of the Warriors’ third quarter that ultimately led to the Dubs’ defeat on Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Storied architect Art Gensler says Warriors ‘pushed the boundaries’ with Chase Center

Catherine Bigelow from the San Francisco Chronicle features Chase Center’s storied architect Art Gensler and his cinematic vision for the 18,064 square foot arena. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors' Marquese Chriss stays positive despite losing playing time

"I'm just trying to make the most out of it…Whether it's being a great teammate and sitting on the bench and cheering my teammates on, or it's being on the court trying to contribute as best as I can, ” Marquese Chriss shared as the young Dub stays positive while undergoing inconsistent playing time. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Rockets 129 - Warriors 112

Next Game: Friday, November 8: Warriors vs. Timberwolves