Warriors Open Road Trip with Loss to Rockets

Alec Burks scored 28 points off the bench but it wasn't enough in a 129-112 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Warriors kept it close for most of the first half but Houston took control of the game in the final minutes of the second quarter and broke it open in the third period as the Warriors opened a three-game road trip with a 129-112 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

The game featured seven lead changes and two ties, all in the first half. And one of the main reasons for that was the play of the Warriors reserves. The Dubs were already shorthanded with injuries to four players with All-Star honors on their resume, so it was the reserves to the reserves who were really doing work for the Dubs and outscoring the Rockets bench 58-17.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Burks - 28 Robinson - 11 Bowman - 4 Paschall - 19 Burks - 8 Burks/Paschall - 3 Robinson - 15 Spellman/Chriss - 7 Spellman/Lee - 3



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Harden - 36 Capela - 16 Harden - 13 Tucker - 22 Tucker - 11 Westbrook - 6 Capela - 19 Westbrook - 8 Tucker - 4



Warriors forward Alec Burks had a big night off the bench with 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including three 3-pointers, marking the highest scoring output by a Warriors reserve in more than two-and-a-half years. Omari Spellman was active on the offensive boards and finished with 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and Damion Lee overcame a rough shooting night to tally 13 points as well.

Rookie forward Eric Paschall had another solid performance for the Dubs, finishing with 19 points. Defended by Houston stopper PJ Tucker, Paschall scored in a variety of ways. He stretched the defense by making a pair of 3-pointers early and also used his size and strength to drive the basket and finish in traffic.

Glenn Robinson III added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double as a Warrior, but in the end the Dubs as a team shot just 39.6 percent from the field and couldn’t string together enough defensive stops to hang in there with Houston.

A close game for the first 20 minutes, the Rockets pulled away for their second straight win behind the play of James Harden and his game-high 36 points. After struggling with his 3-point shot to start the season, the former NBA MVP got hot in the second quarter, scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers, during a 21-6 Rockets run over the final four-and-a-half minutes of the quarter.

The Warriors threatened a comeback with a 14-2 run late in the third quarter, but never got back within single digits over the last quarter and a half. After opening the trip with a loss, the Dubs will look to get back on track when the road trip continues on Friday in Minnesota.

Also of Note

The game marked this season’s debut of the Warriors’ popular ‘The City’ uniform. Designed by the team’s larger-than-life owner Franklin Mieuli and first worn by the Dubs in the 1966-67 season, the yellow uniform features the Golden Gate Bridge on the front and a cable car on the back.