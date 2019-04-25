Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors suffered a tough home loss on Wednesday, and now the team will take their 3-2 series lead to L.A. and close out the series on the road. Until then, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr on long-range shooting: ‘The game is being redefined’

Ron Kroichick from the San Francisco Chronicle highlights Head Coach Steve Kerr’s perspective on the way the game is currently being played, making defensive adjustments and more. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers identifies 'the best part' of Andrew Bogut rejoining Warriors

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers reveals Andrew Bogut’s favorable reunification with the organization, expressing how well the reunion has worked out on both sides. » Read Full Story

Bogut open to Australia-NBA dual season again

The addition of Andrew Bogut has been quite beneficial, with many wondering if the Australian big man will rejoin the squad next year for another postseason run. Though Bogut hasn’t made an official decision, the seven-foot center stated, “But if it presents itself again, it's a pretty ideal situation, especially in California. You come over, the weather's getting better, and hopefully you can compete for a championship again.” » Read Full Story

Kevon Looney sheds light on whether he’ll have a future with Warriors

A free agency future is on the horizon for Kevon Looney, who will have a big decision to make in July; as Mark Medina features the positive sentiments Looney has expressed about remaining with the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Don't Fix the NBA Playoffs, Just Watch the Second Round

Each year, reseeding proposals seem to resurface with advocates forecasting and examining potential matchups in both Eastern and Western Conferences. Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp argues to keep the current playoff format as is. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Clippers 129

Next Game: Friday, April 26: Warriors vs. Clippers