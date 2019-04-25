Game 6 Preview: Warriors at Clippers
The Dubs look to close-out the series back in Los Angeles for Game 6.
powered by
HEADED DOWN SOUTH
After failing to close out the series at home on Wednesday, the Warriors will look to get the job done in Los Angeles when they visit the Clippers for Game 6 on Friday. The Dubs have a 3-2 series lead and will try to get the job done in an arena in which they have already won two games this series.
LAST TIME OUT
Despite a new career playoff high of 45 points for Kevin Durant, the Warriors dropped Game 5 at home 129-121. » Full Recap
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: