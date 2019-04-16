Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a tough night on Warriors Ground, the Dubs’ first round playoff series with the Clippers is tied at 1-1 with Game 3 coming up in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Until then, get caught up on the top Warriors headlines from around the web.

DeMarcus Cousins injury chance is why Warriors signed Andrew Bogut

With Cousin’s quad injury, the Warriors will lean on the re-signed Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney to handle duties in the paint. » Read More

Dear Oakland: Rick Barry fondly appreciates city’s title spirit

“No town will ever love basketball more,” says the Warriors legend as he thanks Oakland for the faithfulness and commitment to the team.

How Kobe gave the Warriors a different Mamba Mentality

After speaking with Kobe Bryant earlier this season, Draymond Green took note of how he was able to enjoy retirement: “[Kobe’s] on to the next thing because [he] gave that one thing everything [he] had. And I think it will be very similar with this team.” » Read More

Don C curated Kevin Durant’s playoff sneakers

Designer Don C had hinted on Durant’s new show The Boardroom about creating designs for Durant’s newest shoes. Those shoes made their on-court debut on Warriors Ground Saturday night. » Read More

The Paul Rivera Podcast: Draymond Green

The podcast may be from early December, but Green’s commentary on Stephen Curry’s skills and Klay Thompson’s attitude are timeless. » Listen to Podcast

Next Game: Thursday, April 18: Warriors at Clippers

Previous Game: Clippers 135 - Warriors 131