Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
After a tough night on Warriors Ground, the Dubs’ first round playoff series with the Clippers is tied at 1-1 with Game 3 coming up in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Until then, get caught up on the top Warriors headlines from around the web.
DeMarcus Cousins injury chance is why Warriors signed Andrew Bogut
With Cousin’s quad injury, the Warriors will lean on the re-signed Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney to handle duties in the paint. » Read More
Dear Oakland: Rick Barry fondly appreciates city’s title spirit
“No town will ever love basketball more,” says the Warriors legend as he thanks Oakland for the faithfulness and commitment to the team.
How Kobe gave the Warriors a different Mamba Mentality
After speaking with Kobe Bryant earlier this season, Draymond Green took note of how he was able to enjoy retirement: “[Kobe’s] on to the next thing because [he] gave that one thing everything [he] had. And I think it will be very similar with this team.” » Read More
Don C curated Kevin Durant’s playoff sneakers
Designer Don C had hinted on Durant’s new show The Boardroom about creating designs for Durant’s newest shoes. Those shoes made their on-court debut on Warriors Ground Saturday night. » Read More
The Paul Rivera Podcast: Draymond Green
The podcast may be from early December, but Green’s commentary on Stephen Curry’s skills and Klay Thompson’s attitude are timeless. » Listen to Podcast
Next Game: Thursday, April 18: Warriors at Clippers
Previous Game: Clippers 135 - Warriors 131
