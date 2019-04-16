Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

Posted: Apr 15, 2019
powered by
Game 3: Warriors at Clippers
Thursday, April 18
7:30 p.m.
Staples Center
FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSN, TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HEADED TO L.A.
With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors head down to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday. The Dubs will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s stunning defeat and try to re-take homecourt advantage by stealing a game on the road. During the regular season, the Warriors split their two games against the Clippers in Los Angeles, and the Dubs have one at least road game in every playoff series they’ve appeared in since 2013.

LAST TIME OUT
Though the Warriors came out strong in the first half, they were unable to maintain the momentum in the second, resulting in a Clippers’ victory which tied the series 1-1. Stephen Curry scored a team-high of 29 points for the night, while Kevon Looney recorded a career-high of 19 points. » Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks
GSW LAC
57-25 48-34
1st in West 8th in West
PTS: 126.0 (1st) PTS: 119.5 (5th)
REB: 46.0 (8th) REB: 37.0 (16th)
AST: 31.0 (1st) AST: 29.0 (3rd)

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter