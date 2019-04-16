Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

To Dubs head to L.A. for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series.



powered by



Thursday, April 18

7:30 p.m.

Staples Center FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSN, TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Game 3: Warriors at ClippersThursday, April 187:30 p.m.Staples CenterWATCH: NBCSN, TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HEADED TO L.A.

With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors head down to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday. The Dubs will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s stunning defeat and try to re-take homecourt advantage by stealing a game on the road. During the regular season, the Warriors split their two games against the Clippers in Los Angeles, and the Dubs have one at least road game in every playoff series they’ve appeared in since 2013.

LAST TIME OUT

Though the Warriors came out strong in the first half, they were unable to maintain the momentum in the second, resulting in a Clippers’ victory which tied the series 1-1. Stephen Curry scored a team-high of 29 points for the night, while Kevon Looney recorded a career-high of 19 points. » Full Recap