Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
We are one day away from the playoffs and the Warriors' first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, which tips-off at Saturday 5 p.m. As you get ready for Game 1, read up on some of the top Warriors headlines of the day.
Outsider Observation: These Dubs have been on fire as of late
Outsider Grant Liffmann takes a look at who had the hot hand as the Dubs finished the regular season and prepared for the playoffs. » Read Full Story
The biggest Warriors stories of the regular season
Take a visual stroll through some of the storylines that have been part of the players and team through the 2018-2019 season. » Read Full Story
‘I don’t want to be Boogie’ — DeMarcus Cousins tries on something new for size
Before his first playoffs appearance in his nine-year career, DeMarcus Cousins reflects on his past. “The past year has slowed me down,” Cousins says. It’s helped “me see the reality of this whole business, just appreciating every moment.” » Read Full Story
A season of drama couldn’t break the Warriors, who enter the playoffs focus and frightening
As Ben Golliver of The Washington Post wrote, the Warriors “merely bent when lesser organizations would have broken” in certain situations, and they “enter the playoffs with as much positive momentum as any team in the league.” » Read Full Story
Ask Kerith: Draymond in playoff form; KD’s free agency
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans’ questions. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 117 - Grizzlies 132
Next Game: Saturday, April 13: Warriors vs. Clippers
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: