Warriors Drop Final Regular Season Contest

Dubs drop final game of the season in 132-117 loss to Memphis Grizzlies.



TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM Points Points Durant - 21 Carter - 32 Thompson - 19 Holiday - 22 Bell - 15 Caboclo - 21



Rebounds Rebounds Bell - 8 Wright - 11 Bogut - 6 Rabb - 8 Lee - 5 Washburn - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 6 Wright - 11 Iguodala - 5 Rabb - 6 Evans - 4 Dorsey - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors landed in Memphis for the second game of a back-to-back to wrap up the 2018-2019 season. Unfortunately, the tune-up for the NBA Playoffs did not go quite according to plan as the Warriors took a 132-117 loss.

The Dubs’ offense came out strong in the first half behind 21-point and 19-point efforts from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson; Jordan Bell was also highly active and contributed an extra 11 points in 14 minutes of play. As a whole, the Dubs combined for a total of 68 points on 57.8 percent shooting in the first 24 minutes. Though these numbers tend signify two strong quarters from the Warriors, the Grizzlies came out of the gates scorching hot from beyond the arc.

Early on, former Warrior Justin Holiday was feeling it from deep and put up 20 points on 5-of-7 from three-point range, then Memphis’ focus shifted to Jevon Carter who came in and was a perfect 5-for-5 from deep for 19 points. It seemed that no matter who on the Grizzlies was shooting, the Dubs were unable to hold-off their three-point barrage. The Warriors were behind 86-68 by the half, and second half was much of the same story as Memphis went on to set a new franchise record for three-pointers in a game with 21, making nine more treys than the Dubs.

With this #SPLASH, the Dubs have knocked down 1,078 threes this season, a new franchise record pic.twitter.com/9olP8g86k7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2019

Despite the loss, the Dubs finish the regular season tied for the best road record in the NBA, as well as marking the fifth consecutive season winning at least 25 road contests, joining the Los Angeles Lakers (seven straight seasons, 1981-82 - 1987-88) and the Seattle SuperSonics (1993-94 - 1997-98) as the only teams in NBA history to do so. Additionally, they tie the Larry Bird-era Boston Celtics for the best six-year run in NBA history. With their 13 three-pointers tonight, the Dubs also eclipsed their own 2015-2016 franchise record for three-point field goals made (1,077) with a total of 1,087 this season.