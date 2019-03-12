Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs square-off against Western Conference rival Houston Rockets tomorrow. Until then, get up to date some Warriors headlines from around the web.

Jump Shot, documentary executive produced by Curry, premiers at SXSW

Stephen Curry can now add “executive producer” to his resume. The new documentaryJump Shot explores the life of Kenny Sailors, former MVP of the 1943 NCAA Championship team of the University of Wyoming, and his influence on the modern-day jump shot. » Read Full Story

Beyond the 8-Count: Katie

Take a glimpse into the life of Warriors Dance Team member Katie as she shares how her passion for and dedication to dance translates to in her career as a recruiter.

Warriors mailbag: When will Andrew Bogut play?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle opened the weekly mailbag and answered fans' questions on the team. » Read Full Story

Warriors, Kaiser Permanente Partner to Support Educational Equity

Generation Thrive, which will be headquartered out of the Warriors current practice facility in Oakland, will focus efforts in three key areas: educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness. » Read Full Story

Joe Lacob unbothered by Warriors’ rough patch

The Dubs’ owner put it in very simple terms: “We have the best team in the world. Why wouldn’t I be confident?” » Read Full Story

