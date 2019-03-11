Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 3/13/19



Coming off a loss at home, the Warriors will look to bounce back in Houston on Wednesday night. This will be their final regular matchup with the Rockets. The Warriors have struggled to stifle Houston’s offense in recent seasons. Though the Dubs haven’t been able to pull out a win against them yet this season, they’ll look to close-out the season series on a high note. The matchup will also be the first of a four-game stint on the road. Tune-in at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) to watch all the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to The Call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.