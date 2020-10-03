The Daily Dubble - 10/2/20

The hard work continued at Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, as the squad completed day 10 in the Dubble.

Dressed in their team threads, the Dubs took to the main court at Chase Center for the first time since March. The 20-minute scrimmage consisted of four five-minute quarters and included 12 active players.

On the floor & feelin' good.



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/jqCv9rBuW9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2020

Jordan Poole tallied a team-high 17 points while minicamp invitee Ryan Taylor recorded 15 points.

Taylor is one of five players from the Dubs’ G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors participating in this minicamp. Sea Dubs Jeremy Pargo and Zach Norvell Jr. have also taken part in the action, returning to Chase Center after being signed to 10-day contracts with the Warriors during the regular season.

BEAT THE BUZZER



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/VNXxvfJ2Gm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2020

“We want to give our young players every opportunity to scrimmage because they haven’t been able to do that in six months,” Head Coach Steve Kerr emphasized.

compete

compete

compete



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/2v8SilMMmm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2020

The Dubs put in work during the first team scrimmage, which resulted in a 52-40 finish.

slick dime & a strong finish



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/sGypRgqk6n — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2020

More to come from Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, on Monday.