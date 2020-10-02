What They Are Saying in The Dubble - 10/1/20

Hot topic of the Day Nine from inside Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite: the Warriors took to the main court at Chase Center to hold a five-on-five scrimmage. Thursday’s game consisted of four five-minute quarters during which time there were some stand-out performances.

Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr and guard Ky Bowman on what they saw in The Dubble today:

On what he saw in the scrimmage:

“Lot of good stuff in the scrimmage - it was fun. Just to play up on the main floor under the lights, I think the guys enjoyed it. It was a really good break from the routine we’ve developed during the first week of camp… What stands out to me number one is that Kevon Looney is healthy and moving really well, feeling great, and that’s probably the best news of all out of camp… I thought Marquese (Chriss) had some good moments. Jordan Poole had a really good game. Ryan Taylor made six threes, which was impressive. Everybody was competing and sharing the ball and playing the way we like to play. So, it was a successful day.”

On what he’s seeing out of Ky Bowman in camp:

“One of the things we love about Ky is his devotion to the game, his work ethic, the way he approaches his daily routine. He’s just a really high-character person — somebody you love to have on a team… with him it’s all about continuing to refine his skill as a basketball player, just continuing to work on his jump shot.”

On Klay Thompson’s health and rehab:

“All good. Everything has been positive. No setbacks. It’s all just all part of the process of getting his rhythm and timing back on the court, and working on any strength issues or weaknesses or things that need extra attention… from a health standpoint, healing standpoint, the leg is strong and he’s doing great.”

His take on life inside of The Dubble:

“Just being able to get out there and play five-on-five, building up to it from Day One and coming into it with the guys, lots of energy. Trying to keep high spirits with everything happening outside in the world… go out there have with our teammates, take it one day at a time.”

On the teamwork displayed during the scrimmage:

“We know how everybody plays being around each other for so long, so just being able to know how each other played gives us an advantage to be able to get guys in the right spot and make plays for others.”

On what he has seen and learned from Kevon Looney’s rehab:

“I’ve seen ‘Loon’ been putting in work since Day One, before The Dubble even started, so probably three weeks prior to this. Been able to see him here every day on the court getting his shots up. Being able to see him work has been good for me also as a young guy to see a vet coming in at the same time as the young guys to be able to get back on the court. So it’s just been exciting for me and I’m ready to see him play again during the season.”