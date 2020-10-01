The Daily Dubble - 9/30/20

The Dubs were doing big things during Day Eight of Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite. One highlight that Dub Nation will be happy to see came courtesy of Klay Thompson as he showed us how he was feeling on Wednesday:

Just 16 months removed from tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was “looking really bouncy,” according to Head Coach Steve Kerr as he described the guard’s dunks in practice.

“The guys were bouncing off the walls, they were so excited for him,” continued Kerr.

But Thompson is not the only one building up his strength. The Dubs have used this time in The Dubble to get back into the weight room to keep their bodies prepared for the grind of the NBA season.

But just as they have through every other day in The Dubble, the Warriors worked hard at more than just basketball as they continued discussing the importance of social issues.

Today, Guard/forward Damion Lee demonstrated his support of voting advocacy in the 2020 General Election. On his shirt spelled out across his chest upon arrival at Chase Center was “I am a voter.”

#VotersWin



Text Warriors to 26797 to check your registration status. pic.twitter.com/RX8uAmbvsl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 30, 2020

Like other Dubs on previous days, Lee spoke openly about the importance of voting with media after practice as well.

“People have been saying it’s cliché that ‘this election is the most important,’ but this one is,” he said. “This election is huge for us as Americans and people of this country. For Black, brown, Latino, and minority people this election is huge.”

“Just make sure that you register to vote… go out there and vote,” Lee emphasized.

Kerr recognized that Lee’s leadership had grown through his time in minicamp as Lee has become the mentors of a young Warriors team: “Damion is probably our most vocal player now, our most vocal leader.”

"He's such a great human being and a great teammate."



All love for No. 1



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/LDK8Vdw7ta — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 1, 2020

But the Dubs’ head coach was done talking about Lee as Kerr later mentioned “he’s become a very big part of our soul, of our fabric… he’s an integral part of things.”

But the Dubs' head coach was done talking about Lee as Kerr later mentioned "he's become a very big part of our soul, of our fabric… he's an integral part of things."