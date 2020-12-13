Bringing Back a Pregame Tradition?

Stephen Curry’s pregame tunnel shot at the Warriors’ former home in Oakland was the stuff of legend. Fans would get to the game early and congregate around the tunnel that separated the Warriors’ locker room and the court, and after a rigourous ball-handing and shooting routine, he’d attempt up to three shots from the tunnel before retreating to the locker room.

When the Warriors moved to Chase Center, the angle wasn’t quite right for Curry’s pregame tradition to continue. It also didn’t help matters that Curry only played in only a few games in the team’s first season in San Francisco since the 1960s due to a broken hand.

But prior to Saturday’s preseason opener, the two-time NBA MVP turned back the clock with a modified tunnel shot. This time, he launched from above court-level, behind what in normal time would be a handful of rows of courtside seats.

Worth noting: This great video doesn't begin to convey the difficulty of the angle. Maybe 30 degrees behind backboard. https://t.co/VFx05fpjkT — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 13, 2020

Might this shot be the beginning of a new tradition? Time will tell, and that will just be one thing to watch for when the Dubs next play at Chase Center on Jan. 1.