Stephen Curry's All-Star Tipoff

In his hometown of Charlotte, Stephen Curry spends quality time giving back to the community that raised him.

It’s only the start of All-Star Weekend, but Stephen Curry has hit the ground running since he’s touched down in Charlotte, hosting various events while making sure to have a lot of fun along the way.

Friday morning Steph hosted a youth skills camp, supported by the Junior NBA, that strives to create a modernized basketball program to enhance youth basketball experiences for children 6-14 years old. In the hands-on program, Steph shared shooting tips and ball handling fundamentals.

For the love of the game. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4jr46gOjOW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2019

Later in the day, as part of a Curry Family Foundation event, Stephen Curry and his family unveiled a renovated Carole Hoefener Center, complete with new flooring and a painting of Dell, Stephen, and Seth overlooking the court. This was the same court Stephen once practiced on as a child.

The entire Curry family participated in the event, including Steph’s parents, wife, siblings, and his in-laws; with the family divided into four teams for a shooting contest. With time running low, Stephen’s mom, Sonya, shocked everyone by draining an underhand half-court shot, which sent the entire gym into a celebration.

When your mom hits a half court shot...



UNDERHAND.#RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/8FtDUS9C0v — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2019

After sinking her winning shot, Sonya Curry shared her thoughts on her recently earned hardware. And, it’s safe to say that sharp shooting does run in the family.

Sonya Curry to her NBA sons Steph and Seth: “I got the belt!” That after beating the boys with a halfcourt shot in a family shooting competition Friday at the new and beautifully refurbished Curry Court in Charlotte.pic.twitter.com/lDx9vsZ6n3 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) February 15, 2019

That celebration looks quite familiar too.

must run in the fam ¯\ _(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1rTxDW3FTT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2019

While Stephen has the 3-Point Contest and upcoming All-Star Game scheduled, he is spending quality time in Charlotte and giving back to the community that has supported him and his family. "Obviously for it being All-Star Weekend and how much Charlotte's meant to our family, we have an opportunity to kind of give back and really celebrate what this community has meant to us, and how we can kind of leave an imprint beyond this weekend," Stephen said prior to the event. "I'm excited to kind of unveil what this whole center has to offer and kind of shine the light on this city the best way we can."

Steph isn't the only Warrior to participate in community events, with Klay Thompson helping to build and paint outdoor projects as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

This will continue to be a special weekend for the All-Stars as they help to serve and positively impact the community of Charlotte.