Thompson Lends A Helping Hand
Klay Thompson gives back to the community while in Charlotte for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game
Klay Thompson joined a handful of other players, league executives, and volunteers to take part in Friday’s NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service; a day dedicated to supporting and giving back to the community in which the year’s All-Star Weekend events are taking place.
Thompson had a full day of volunteering, working alongside United Way’s Hands-On Charlotte as the group helped to revitalize the Renaissance West area of Charlotte. This included the unveiling of a newly-refurbished outdoor play space and indoor computer lab for the youth at Little Rock Apartments.
Adding to the internet’s growing list of favorite Klay’s, we now have Artist Klay. The five-time All-Star let his creativity flow while helping to paint a mural, and the walls, for the community space. He also lent a hand in building outdoor playground structures, making sure to quality control all of it. So, add Playground Klay to that list as well.
It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA Cares program, its presence in the community each year during All-Star Weekend, and the level of commitment and participation from the athletes makes this time of year special all around; helping to improve the quality of life for others, now and for years to come.
