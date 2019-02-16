Thompson Lends A Helping Hand

Klay Thompson joined a handful of other players, league executives, and volunteers to take part in Friday’s NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service; a day dedicated to supporting and giving back to the community in which the year’s All-Star Weekend events are taking place.

Thompson had a full day of volunteering, working alongside United Way’s Hands-On Charlotte as the group helped to revitalize the Renaissance West area of Charlotte. This included the unveiling of a newly-refurbished outdoor play space and indoor computer lab for the youth at Little Rock Apartments.

.@klaythompson lends a hand with building flowerbeds at the Little Rock apartments with @myUWCC during Day of Service. #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠ #NBACares pic.twitter.com/RAAa1FcOOS — NBA Cares (@nbacares) February 15, 2019

Adding to the internet’s growing list of favorite Klay’s, we now have Artist Klay. The five-time All-Star let his creativity flow while helping to paint a mural, and the walls, for the community space. He also lent a hand in building outdoor playground structures, making sure to quality control all of it. So, add Playground Klay to that list as well.

Artist Klay pic.twitter.com/FJWpMtZqIE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2019

Playground Klay pic.twitter.com/Y3enlnWkGP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2019

It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA Cares program, its presence in the community each year during All-Star Weekend, and the level of commitment and participation from the athletes makes this time of year special all around; helping to improve the quality of life for others, now and for years to come.