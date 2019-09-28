Alec Burks Bringing Experience, Depth to Dubs’ Roster

Over the summer, the Dubs added depth to the backcourt by signing veteran Alec Burks. The guard brings eight years of NBA experience, including two trips to the playoffs, to the Dubs’ youthful roster.

Burks has averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists thus far in his career. He spent last season playing with three teams after being dealt in two mid-season trades, but reminded fans what he brings to the table while with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he posted 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across 34 games (24 starts).

While weighing options during free agency this summer, it was the Dubs’ head coach who lured the veteran to the Dubs: “I talked to Steve Kerr, he sold me on it,” said Burks when he met with media on July 12.

Burks has a high level of familiarity with the Dubs, as he played his first seven-plus seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and frequently went up against Golden State; he has played 435 minutes against the team, the fourth most against any other opponent in his career.

It is not just the team he knows well either, but Dub Nation, too: “From what I’ve seen being a visitor, the fans are amazing,” Burks said.

Now in his first season as a Warrior, Burks is ready to contribute to the team however needed. When asked by media what he will bring to the team, Burks said “Dub Nation should expect versatility,” and he will “play hard, have fun, hopefully add to the winning tradition.”