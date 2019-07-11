Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Alec Burks

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Alec Burks to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Burks, 27, averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes over 64 appearances (24 starts) with Utah, Cleveland and Sacramento last season. An eight-year NBA veteran, Burks owns career averages of 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.1 minutes over 429 games (67 starts) with the Jazz, Cavaliers and Kings. Originally selected by the Jazz with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 6’6” guard spent his first seven-plus seasons in Utah, appearing in 13 career playoff contests over two postseasons.