Draft Day Running Blog

July 29, 2021, 2021 | 2:13 p.m.

Warriors Draft Fun Facts

Whether you’re already in Thrive City for today’s Draft Watch Party or getting ready to watch Commissioner Adam Silver announce the first round picks from the comfort of your own home (draft begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN), we figure now would be a good time to share some Warriors draft fun facts.

Tonight will mark the first time in franchise history the Warriors have two lottery selections in the same draft.



However, the Warriors have had two top 14 picks before. In 2001, the Dubs selected Jason Richardson with the fifth pick and Troy Murphy at No. 14, but the Lottery at that time included 13 teams.



The last three times the Warriors have had the No. 7 picks have resulted in the selection of a Hall of Famer (Chris Mullin, 1985), two-time NBA MVP (Stephen Curry (2009) and an NBA champion (Harrison Barnes, 2012).



We've had some success in the past with the seventh overall pick.



Who's next?#DubsDraft || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/n3JKUsRCN3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 27, 2021 This will be the ninth time in franchise history that the Dubs own the 14th pick. One of the previous picks was former NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway.



In 1989, we selected an all-time great with the 14th pick.



Who's next?#DubsDraft || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/PnxOC31Sem — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 26, 2021 10 players currently on the Warriors roster were either drafted by the Dubs or acquired by the team on draft night following their selection by another team.



In three of the last five years, the Warriors have been involved in a trade on Draft Day.



One of the trades mentioned in the note above is the reason the Warriors' don't own their own second round pick in tonight's draft. On June 20, 2019, the Warriors acquired the draft rights to Alen Smailagić from the New Orleans Pelicans for a pair of future second round selections and cash considerations.

Tonight’s draft will officially close the book on two trades involving the Warriors: Feb. 6, 2020 : The Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins, a top three-protected 2021 first round pick and a 2021 second round pick from Minnesota in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman. That top-three protected pick mentioned above conveyed to the Dubs’ No. 7 selection in tonight’s draft. Nov. 22, 2020 : The Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. from Oklahoma City for a conditional 2021 first round draft pick (top-20 protected) and a 2021 second round pick (via Denver). The condition mentioned above wasn’t meant, so instead an additional 2021 second round pick was sent to the Thunder. That additional pick was the second rounder that the Dubs received from Minnesota as part of the Wiggins trade.

The Smailagić trade mentioned above won't be officially completed until 2023 NBA Draft, when the Warriors' second round selection in that draft is made by either Cleveland or Detroit (via New Orleans; Cleveland will receive the more favorable of its 2023 second-round pick and Golden State’s 2023 second-round pick and Detroit will receive the less favorable of the two).

July 29, 2021 | 11:14 a.m.

Get Ready to Party, Draft Day is Here

After over a month of predicting and speculating what the Warriors might do with the seventh and 14th picks of the 2021 NBA Draft, those answers will come later today when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the team’s selections on a stage in front of television cameras in Brooklyn.

Several top draft prospects will be in attendance of tonight’s draft, a step toward normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to take place in a virtual setting last year.

While there will surely be some celebrations in Brooklyn tonight as NBA dreams are realized, Dub Nation can share in the festivities at the Warriors Draft Watch Party at Thrive City, presented by Oracle. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., allowing fans to watch the event on the 3,108-square-foot videoboard. In addition, Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye and former Dubs GM Garry St. Jean will provide live insights on the draft, and Warriors entertainment teams will be on hand for some live performances.

But of course, the highlights of the night will be what the Warriors do at Nos. 7 and 14. Their certainly is no shortage of opinions on that, as we’ve been documenting the ‘expert’ opinions on the mock draft circuit for some time now. Our very own Tim Roye put a unique spin on his mock draft, but no matter which way you look at it, the Dubs have some interesting options in front of them.

Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers said as much earlier this week in his pre-draft press conference.

And if you’re wondering why all the fuss is about the two lottery picks and there’s no interest in the Warriors’ second round pick, that’s because there isn’t one. The Dubs gave that up two years ago in a draft day trade that brought Alen Smailagic to The Bay.

We’ll keep this space up to date with all of the draft day developments relating to the Warriors. Until then, prepare yourself for all the possibilities and check out our Warriors draft preview.