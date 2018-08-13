2017-18 Moments of the Year: Defense

The 2017-18 season was nothing short of historic for the Warriors; from setting and breaking franchise and NBA records, to winning back-to-back NBA Championships. Throughout the summer we will be sharing some of the top moments of the year that helped define this season as one for the books. Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and never miss a play.

We've seen the best of Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. We've also watched the squad throw it down with some monster dunks, huge assists and throw themselves a season-long splash party. This week, our celebration continues with all the best assists from the Dubs' 2017-18 championship run. Bookmark this page and come back to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.