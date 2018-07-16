2017-18 Moments of the Year: Kevin Durant

The 2017-18 season was nothing short of historic for the Warriors; from setting and breaking franchise and NBA records, to winning back-to-back NBA Championships. Throughout the summer we will be sharing some of the top moments of the year that helped define this season as one for the books. Follow along on social with #DubsTopMoments and never miss a play.

We've seen the best of Draymond Green, and last week we watched the squad throw it down with some monster dunks. This week, our celebration continues with some highlights from back-to-back NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. Bookmark this page and come back to see a new, daily addition Monday through Friday.