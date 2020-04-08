Warriors Classics: Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals

After claiming a Game 4 victory in Cleveland that tied the series at 2-2, the Dubs returned to Warriors Ground for a pivotal Game 5 matchup in the best-of-seven series.

"We didn't let the moment slip," Stephen Curry said following Game 5, where the Dubs earned a 104-91 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers and gained the series lead in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1975.

Curry’s 37-point performance paved the way for the Dubs’ victorious outcome, with the MVP shooting 13-for-23 from the field and connecting on 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Curry put his stamp on the fourth quarter, recording 17 of his 37 points in the final frame, including 12 of the team’s final 13 pints to close out the win.

The signature play of the game – and perhaps the series – was Curry’s step-back three-pointer that followed a flashy dribbling display while being guarded by Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova. That shot, with 2:44 left in the game, sent Oracle Arena into an absolute frenzy, and the Warriors cruised to the victory from there.

The win sparked overwhelming excitement, with athletes across all leagues showing support for the Dubs via social media.

What a basketball game. Fascinating series. Lebron carrying a load unfathomable. Steph...ridiculous. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 15, 2015

Steph Curry is so much fun to watch. I feel like I owe @warriors a check for the price of admission tonight. Wow — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 15, 2015

One more dub nation. ONE MORE. @warriors — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) June 15, 2015

The win gave the Warriors a 3-2 series lead, and the Dubs would close out their first NBA Championship in 40 years in the next game in Cleveland.