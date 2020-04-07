Warriors Classics: Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals

The Warriors had just made it into their first NBA Finals appearance in 40 years, but things were getting tough for the team. After an overtime win in Game 1, the squad dropped the ensuing two games to the Cavs, setting up a pivotal Game 4 on the road.

To right the ship, Head Coach Steve Kerr took the suggestion from his staff to start Andre Iguodala and place Draymond Green at center. The result: a 103-82 Warriors win in Cleveland.

The Dubs kept their eyes on the prize and displayed a strong sense of urgency, seemingly tiring out the fatigued Cavaliers from the outset. Iguodala tied Stephen Curry for a team-high 22 points in scoring, with each draining four treys in the game. Iguodala also carried the responsibility of guarding LeBron James on defense, holding James to 7-for-22 from the field.

Though on the road, Dub Nation was well-represented as the team headed back to the Bay with the series tied at 2-2.

The Curry family & #DubNation brought the WAAAARRRIORS chants to the Q! #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/GK5ZgGl9Il — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2015

The Warriors’ strategic “small ball” lineup change proved to be the turning point in the series. From this game and on, Iguodala posted an average of 20.3 points with three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, and four assists to go with two steals per game. Iguodala’s efforts on both sides of the ball earned him the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award, becoming the first player to earn the honor without having started a regular season game that season.

The Dubs’ 21-point win in Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals was followed up with a Game 5 win back on Warriors Ground. Then with the series lead, the Warriors returned to Cleveland where they battled with a resilient Cavaliers team but eventually came out on top 105-97 for their first NBA title in 40 years.