15 Facts About The Dubs Draftees

The Warriors have added three new additions to their roster: first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 28) and second-rounders Ryan Rollins (No. 44) and Gui Santos (No.55).

As the new Dubs settle into The Bay, get to know more about the Warriors rookies and their journeys to the league.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Warriors selected Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the 28th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Looking at size alone, Baldwin stands at 6-foot-9 with the guard-forward measuring a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and while the five-star recruit out of high school played just 11 games at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Baldwin made the most of his time on the court, tying the Milwaukee record for most three-pointers without a miss (six) as part of a career-high 26-point game. The 19-year-old finished his collegiate career averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Nickname: "PBJ"

College: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Favorite Food: Wagyu steak

Notable Recognitions: Gold Medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA-U19 World Cup, McDonald’s All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021)

Fun Fact: Baldwin finished as the fifth-ranked prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2021. Dubs’ Jonathan Kuminga was No. 4 on ESPN's list of the top-ranked prospects in 2020.

Ryan Rollins

The Warriors acquired the draft rights to Ryan Rollins, the 44th overall selection, from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Tyrese Martin (the 51st overall selection) and cash considerations. In his two seasons at the University of Toledo, Rollins helped lead Toledo to back-to-back MAC regular season championships, with the 19-year-old ultimately averaging 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during his sophomore season and earning himself first-team All-MAC honors.

Hometown: Macomb, Michigan

College: University of Toledo

Family Ties: Rollins’ father, mother and brother played collegiate basketball at Davenport University.

Notable Recognitions: First-team All-MAC (2022), MAC Freshman of the Year (2021), MAC All-Freshman Team (2021), Detroit First Team All-State (2020)

Fun Fact: During the 2021-22 season, Rollins scored 641 points for the University of Toledo, the third-most in a season in school history.

Gui Santos

The Warriors selected Gui Santos with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Santos, 20, made his professional debut for the Minas of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) and Basketball Champions League Americas, becoming a regular starter for the club this season, averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.8 minutes over 46 games played.

Hometown: Brasília, Brazil

Club: Minas (Brazil)

Family Ties: Santos’ father is was a former professional basketball player who played five seasons in the NBB league.

Notable Recognitions: Gold Medal with Brazil at the 2019 FIBA South American U-17 Championships, Nike Hoop Summit Participant (2021)

Fun Fact: Santos made his Brazil Senior National Team debut in 2022 during FIBA Americas Qualifiers.