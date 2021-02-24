Swishes For Dishes Pop-up Pantry at Thrive City

The Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes’ Corner and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank hosted a pop-up food pantry at Thrive City, providing grocery items for more than 300 households as part of the Swishes for Dishes program.

Monday’s food distribution targeted communities who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as San Francisco Unified School District families in the Potrero and Bayview Hunters Point neighborhoods whose school site pantries have been closed down. Warriors Color Analyst and Co-Founder of The Athletes’ Corner, Kelenna Azubuike made a special appearance during today’s events and handed out tote bags filled with fresh produce from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

On the court, every point counts. Off the court, every point feeds. Through the Swishes for Dishes food insecurity initiative, 100 meals will be donated to Bay Area food banks for each point the Warriors score during the 2020-21 season. To date, the Warriors scored 3,659 points for 465,900 meals donated. Click here for more information.

